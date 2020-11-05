UK to extend furlough scheme to end of March

The UK government has announced plans to extend the country’s furlough scheme by five months and to increase support for self-employed workers.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Thursday the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) will now run until the end of March with employees receiving 80 percent of their current salary for hours not worked.

Additionally, Sunak announced that the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) will be increased, with the third grant covering November to January calculated at 80 percent of average trading profits, up to a maximum of 7,500 pounds.

It comes as England entered into its second national lockdown on Thursday.

“I’ve always said I would do whatever it takes to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK - and that has meant adapting our support as the path of the virus has changed,” Sunak told the Commons.

“It’s clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support.

“Extending furlough and increasing our support for the self-employed will protect millions of jobs and give people and businesses the certainty they need over what will be a difficult winter.”