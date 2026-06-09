UK watchdog to review Ebay's purchase of Depop

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK has opened a formal review into Ebay’s planned acquisition of Gen-Z focused fashion resale platform Depop, to determine the “impact that the transaction could have on competition in the UK”.

The UK’s competition regulator said it has finished the first part of its information-gathering process and closed its invitation to comment, which allowed interested parties to comment on the proposed transaction.

According to the CMA, the merger inquiry will run until August 6, when it will then clear the deal or suggest further investigation.

Ebay announced in February that it planned to buy Depop from Etsy for approximately 1.2 billion US dollars in cash, with the acquisition expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

The deal is expected to help Ebay expand its reach among younger shoppers, as nearly 90 percent of Depop’s 7 million active buyers are under 34.

In February, Jamie Ianonne, chief executive officer of Ebay, said: “Depop has built a trusted, social-forward marketplace with strong momentum in the pre-loved fashion category, and we are confident that as part of Ebay, Depop will be even more well-positioned for long-term growth, benefiting from our scale, complementary offerings, and operational capabilities.”