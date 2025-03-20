UKFT launches Reuse and Recycling membership

The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) has launched a new membership category for textile collectors, sorters, graders, mechanical recyclers, upcyclers and recycling innovators. The new Reuse and Recycling membership is dedicated to supporting circularity, growth and innovation within the UK fashion and textile industry by providing tailored resources, strategic guidance and advocacy.

“By opening up our membership to the Reuse and Recycling sector, we are reinforcing our commitment to environmental responsibility and business growth for the entire fashion and textile supply chain here in the UK,” commented UKFT CEO Adam Mansellin in a press release. “This new category is designed to equip members with the tools, knowledge and networks needed to thrive in an evolving industry,” he added.

Supporting textile reuse and recycling initiatives

Especially in view of new EU legislation, the new membership category offers advantages. “We maintain strong relationships with DEFRA, WRAP, Textiles 2030, the Environment Agency and European policymakers to support the sector. This allows us to keep our members informed about expectations while ensuring their needs and perspectives are considered,“ explains the association. Thus, UKFT represents members’ interests to government and industry at national and international levels, influencing policies and regulations to support the growth of textile reuse and recycling initiatives.

In addition, members can showcase their business through the UKFT’s platforms, newsletters and social media and grow their network through dedicated events. Members will also receive targeted business advice and guidance from the UKFT team and industry specialists in areas such as business strategy, sustainability and environment, compliance, skills and training, HR and employment and funding. Exclusive access to reports, market insights and guides will keep members informed about best practices, compliance requirements and emerging trends in textile reuse and recycling.

Members also have a chance to join key campaigns and participate in projects that promote sustainability and circular business models such as the Autosort for Circular Textiles Demonstrator (ACT UK) and the Circular Fashion Innovation Network (CFIN). Both efforts have laid a strong foundation in advancing circularity within the UK fashion and textile industries. Through these projects, UKFT has built an extensive network of stakeholders committed to rethinking waste and fostering innovation in material reuse.

The association also recently launched a new partnership with the Textiles Recycling Expo to drive greater collaboration between industry players, policymakers and sustainability advocates.

More information about the new membership category and how to join can be found on the UKFT website.