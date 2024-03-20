UKTights snaps up competitor Luxury-Legs

UK-based online tights retailer UKTights has acquired British brand Luxury-Legs for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2005, UKTights is one of the UK’s biggest online retailers of legwear and lingerie and has acquired the 10-year-old Luxury-Legs URL and database as part of its ambition to become a global leading tights seller.

Dawn Barber, co-founder and managing director of UKTights.com, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve now acquired Luxury-Legs to further strengthen our legwear offering. This new move will effectively double our turnover and make us the biggest online reseller of legwear and lingerie globally offering over 75 brands of legwear.

“We’ve been in the business of tights since 2005 and acquired our main competitor, MYTights.com back in 2016. Since then, we’ve weathered the Covid storm and have come out with a turnover between 1.5 and 2 million pounds for the past couple of years. Luxury-Legs is a great business in itself with a 1.5-million-pound turnover and a 10-year heritage.”

UKTights sells top hosiery brands Wolford, Falke, Oroblu, Trasparenze and Cecelia de Rafael. It offers tights, hold-ups, stockings, leggings, and socks of all lengths, as well as activewear, including gym leggings, bras and briefs from more than 75 brands.