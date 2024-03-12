Una Terra invests in Another Tomorrow

Swiss-based early growth impact investment manager Una Terra has invested 2 million US dollars in B-Corp-certified sustainable luxury ready-to-wear brand Another Tomorrow as part of its Series A financing round.

In a statement, Another Tomorrow said the strategic investment from Una Terra marks a commitment to “progressing innovation in the service of scaling circular economy solutions addressing biodiversity loss and climate change,” and will help the womenswear label scale its growth.

As part of the deal, Luca Zerbini, chief executive and founding partner of Una Terra, will also join Another Tomorrow’s Board.

Vanessa Barboni Hallik, founder and chief executive of Another Tomorrow, said: “Una Terra’s unique understanding of the intersection of the consumer, sustainability and circularity landscape makes them the ideal partner for Another Tomorrow.

“Their lateral systems thinking approach to industry transformation and scalability, in addition to their global reach, positions them as an optimal growth partner to bring scale to our early proven foundations. Luca will be an invaluable thought partner in our board room to help further our global leadership.”

New York-based Another Tomorrow, launched in 2020 by Vanessa Barboni Hallik, a former Morgan Stanley managing director, was created in response to “the values of the curious, compassionate global citizen seeking elevated, thoughtful design, education, and tools for advocacy”.

Built on a foundation of circularity, digitalisation, and transparent, sustainable supply chains, it operates under a value system based on three pillars - human, animal and environmental welfare and has a unique digital ID providing each piece’s supply chain transparency and authenticity, and in 2022 it launched a proprietary Authenticated Resale platform.

It has quickly attracted loyal customers in 56 countries, as well as a few celebrity fans, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Its sustainable elevated basics, dresses and tailoring can be found on its own e-commerce and at stockists, including Bergdorf Goodman, Farfetch, Holt Renfrew, Matches, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

In 2022, Elizabeth Giardina joined the brand as creative director, having previously worked for fashion brands such as Proenza Schouler, Derek Lam and Halston.

Commenting on the investment, Zerbini added: “We have known Vanessa for over two years now and are thrilled to partner with her to support the mission of Another Tomorrow. Fashion represents a significant environmental challenge: it is systemically extractive and a huge driver of negative externalities throughout the supply chain, from soil health to plastic pollution to carbon emissions. It is refreshing to see a luxury brand implementing a systems-thinking approach to creating a comprehensive circular business model.

“In stark contrast to the prevailing fast fashion, Another Tomorrow sources farm-based responsibly grown material, adopts short and transparent supply chains, has a proprietary tech stack and comprehensive utilisation of digital IDs, enabling tracing of origin, anti-counterfeiting, and certified resale. Another Tomorrow truly serves as a beacon of positive change for an industry ripe for transformation, and better aligned with the values of the new generation."