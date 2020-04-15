Under Armour appoints Lisa Collier as Chief Product Officer

Under Armour, Inc. has announced the appointment of Lisa Collier as Chief Product Officer. With more than 30 years across global brand leadership, product development, supply chain and merchandising, the company said in a statement, Collier will provide multi-disciplined specialty retail expertise to Under Armour’s leadership team. She will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Patrik Frisk and is expected to start on April 27.

“Lisa is an exciting addition to our leadership team,” said Frisk, adding, “Her strength as a retail leader will be invaluable as we continue to execute against our long-term strategies and work to deliver performance solutions you never knew you needed and can’t imagine living without.”

Collier joins Under Armour after leading NYDJ (Not Your Daughter’s Jeans) as president and CEO from 2016-2019. Prior to joining NYDJ, she held numerous positions over her 13-year career with Levi’s Strauss & Co., including SVP, product development and innovation, EVP, president Dockers, and chief transformation officer. Earlier in her career, Collier held positions at Tarrant Apparel Group, The Limited and Hess’s Department Stores. She is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

“The brand has demonstrated commitment to evolution and growth, and from day one I will utilize the knowledge and experience gained over the course of my career to ensure the success of Under Armour’s mission,” added Collier.

The company added that Collier will have oversight of the company’s category management model, product, merchandising and design functions. She will succeed Kevin Eskridge, who resigned as chief product officer and will depart the company in August.

