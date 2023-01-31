Under Armour appoints two new board members

Under Armour, Inc. has announced the appointment of Carolyn Everson and Patrick Whitesell as members of its board of directors effective February 1, 2023.

In addition, the company said in a statement, longtime member Harvey Sanders will retire from Under Armour's board on March 31, 2023. As previously announced, Stephanie Linnartz will join the company as president, chief executive officer, and a member of its board, effective February 27, 2023.

"These two powerhouse executives, whose experience ranges across complex brand strategy, media, technology, advertising and sports and entertainment management, will be a tremendous collective resource as we continue to focus on our global brand and digital growth. Along with Stephanie, these appointments will bring significant strength to our board," said Kevin Plank, Under Armour executive chair and brand chief commenting on Everson and Whitesell’s appointment to the company’s board.

The company added that Everson has served since January 2023 as a senior advisor for Permira, a private equity firm focused on technology and consumer brands. Before joining Permira, she served as president of Instacart; before that, she was vice president of the Global Business Group, at Meta Platforms, Inc., from March 2011 to June 2021.

Before joining Meta, she held advertising leadership positions at Microsoft & Viacom. In addition, she is a board member of The Walt Disney Company and The Coca-Cola Company. She also serves on the boards of Villanova University, the Humane Society of the United States, and Columbia Medical School. In addition, she is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.

Whitesell, the company further said, has served since October 2017 as executive chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings, a global sports and entertainment company composed of industry-leading entities including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. He also serves on Endeavor's board of directors.

Previously, Whitesell served as Endeavor's co-chief executive officer, following his role as co-chief executive officer of WME. Whitesell also serves on the board of directors of Learfield and is a graduate of Luther College.