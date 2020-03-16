Under Armour briefly shuts North America stores

Like most other retailers, Under Armour is temporarily closing its stores in North America amid the coronavirus threat.

Under Armour said in a statement: “Because the health and safety of our teammates, athletes and customers is our top priority, Under Armour will close all stores in North America from March 16 through March 28, 2020. All our teammates will receive pay during this time.”

The company also continues to offer work from home and flexible attendance options and have implemented enhanced cleanliness and sanitation steps in both its corporate offices and distribution centers.

Picture:Under Armour newsroom