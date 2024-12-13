Under Armour reiterates revised FY25 outlook

At an investor meeting in New York Under Armour reiterated its full-year fiscal 2025 outlook, which it provided with the second-quarter results in November.

Key points related to Under Armour's fiscal 2025 outlook included revenue decline at a low double-digit percentage rate, gross margin to increase by 125 to 150 basis points, operating loss to be 176 dollars to 196 million dollars, diluted loss per share to be between 48 cents and 51 cents and adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between 24 cents and 27 cents.

"Today, we reviewed our plans to enhance and fortify the Under Armour brand, highlighting our seasoned leadership team's commitment to ensuring consistent execution with improved alignment, clarity, and confidence about our future direction," said Under Armour president and CEO Kevin Plank.

The company also said that it plans to streamline the creation engine, assortment, and merchandising approach to deliver a simplified, more deliberate presentation with athletes and customers.

Under Armour also aims to execute market specific commercial strategies across regions. In the Americas, the company plans to reset and strengthen the brand through disciplined marketplace management.

In Europe, Middle East, and Africa, the company will focus on regionally relevant sports categories to expand addressable market opportunities; and build on success in the United Kingdom to scale into other key countries including France, Germany, and Spain.

In Asia-Pacific, Under Armour will focus on protecting the brand while navigating the near-term dynamic environment.

"With a significantly strengthened product lineup coming in fall 2025, a clear underdog brand positioning, and purposeful, disciplined marketplace management, I am confident that our actions are gaining traction," added Plank.