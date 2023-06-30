Under Armour shuffles exec team, COO and CPO to step down

Sportswear giant Under Armour has announced a series of changes to its senior executive leadership team as it looks to drive more profitable growth throughout the company.

Among the new additions are that of Jim Dausch, who has been named executive vice president, chief consumer officer, effective July 24, and the promotion of Danny Miles to executive vice president, chief technology officer.

Dausch, who is joining Under Armour from Marriott International where he currently serves as global chief product and digital officer, will lead the sports brand’s marketing, digital engagement and customer experience across all channels.

Meanwhile, Miles is stepping up from his previous position which he has held since 2021, overseeing the company’s global IT teams, information security, enterprise architecture and technology management, among other things.

Chief operating officer Colin Browne is among those stepping down from the company, with his departure set for this autumn as he looks to “pursue other opportunities”.

Browne was credited with helping to modernise the brand’s digital go-to-market strategy and direct-to-consumer model, while also transforming its supply chain organisation.

Under Armour said that in place of a new COO, it will now be seeking a chief supply chain officer to succeed Browne.

In addition to Browne, Lisa Collier, chief product officer, will leave the company in August, stepping down from a role that she has held since 2020.

Under Armour noted that it has initiated an external search for a new chief product officer, with Dan Leraris, the company’s head of apparel, to step into an interim position from July 3.