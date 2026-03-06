Understanding Marc Cain's growth strategy for the US and Canadian markets

Marc Cain has spent almost a decade intentionally and strategically building its presence in North America. Now, the German womenswear label is preparing to take a more dedicated approach to the US and Canada following an organisational realignment of its business.

Towards the end of last year, the company announced the appointment of Jessica R’Bibo as president of its Canadian subsidiary, while Joy Corson assumed the position of vice president for its US arm. The leadership shift reflected the view of North America as a key growth region, with retail expansion and wholesale partnership opportunities identified.

The focus of Marc Cain is to therefore implement tailored strategies for each market to drive overarching growth. Beyond leadership, efforts have already been made to expand the brand’s showrooms in Montreal and New York, where larger brand-driven environments present a more holistic lifestyle experience for buyers, with stronger storytelling and more curated assortments.

On an operational level, Marc Cain said it is striving to align more closely with North American order cycles and retail formats. “While we remain anchored in our global collection structure, we have increased flexibility,” the company said, noting that the region is a “partnership market”, meaning buyers expect dialogue, data support, and tailored assortment planning.

Marc Cain New York showroom. Credits: Marc Cain.

These transitions come as Marc Cain prepares to welcome a new chief executive officer. Patric Spethmann, the former chief operating officer of Marc O’Polo, will enter the role from June, taking the reins from founder of the brand Helmut Schlotterer, who will remain as chairman. Adopting a future-focused outlook, Spethmann is due to focus on strategically driving the brand and its values forward as it ventures into a new era.

To get an idea for Marc Cain’s plans for the North American market specifically, FashionUnited spoke with both R’Bibo and Corson, each of whom talked us through the outlook for their respective regions.

Jessica R’Bibo, president of Marc Cain Canada Inc.

Jessica R’Bibo, president of Marc Cain Canada Inc. Credits: Marc Cain.

Canada is sometimes approached by brands as an extension of the US. How are you shaping a distinctly Canadian growth strategy for Marc Cain?

With my appointment as president of Marc Cain Canada Inc., I am able to focus exclusively on the Canadian market. This allows us to develop the brand, grow retail, strengthen wholesale partnerships in ways that reflect the unique opportunities and preferences of Canadian consumers, rather than treating Canada as an extension of the US. With the extensive knowledge and my relationships with the customers, we anticipate organic growth within the customers we do have and a strategic growth in North America.

Canada is a market where consumers value quality, craftsmanship and longevity, but at the same time appreciate understatement, functionality and versatility. Marc Cain’s "affordable luxury” positioning – premium materials, precise tailoring and European heritage combined with modern silhouettes and wearable design – speaks directly to this mindset.

Looking ahead two to three years, which channels or regions within Canada present the greatest opportunity for expansion?

Our Montreal showroom gives buyers and partners direct access to upcoming collections and allows us to present the brand in a distinctly Canadian context. By focusing on key regions such as Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, alongside strategic retail channels, we can drive growth and strengthen Marc Cain’s presence across the country.

How does Marc Cain’s positioning between luxury and contemporary resonate with the Canadian consumer?

Unlike overt luxury brands that rely heavily on status signaling, Marc Cain offers quiet confidence. This is particularly relevant in Canada, where style is often refined and self-assured rather than ostentatious. The brand’s balance between elevated design and everyday practicality fits seamlessly into the lifestyle of Canadian women, who seek pieces that transition effortlessly between work, social occasions and travel.

Additionally, Canadian consumers are highly educated and value authenticity. Marc Cain’s strong brand DNA – rooted in German engineering, quality manufacturing and attention to detail – provides a clear and credible narrative that builds trust. In short, Marc Cain occupies a sweet spot: aspirational yet accessibly, sophisticated yet wearable. That balance feels modern and culturally aligned with the expectations of the Canadian market.

Joy Corson, vice president of Marc Cain USA Inc.

Joy Corson, vice president of Marc Cain USA Inc. Credits: Marc Cain.

The US market is highly competitive in the premium segment. Where do you see Marc Cain’s strongest point of differentiation as you accelerate here?

The US premium market is indeed highly competitive – but it is also highly fragmented. Marc Cain’s strong point of differentiation lies in the clarity and consistency of our brand identity. We offer a very distinct aesthetic signature. Marc Cain stands for bold femininity, strong colour stories, sophisticated prints, “knitted in Germany” garments and a confident silhouette. In a market where many premium brands lean toward minimalism or trend-driven fast fashion, our collections deliver recognisability and personality – season after season.

Our “European engineered luxury” sets us apart with a strong focus on technical innovation, fabric development, and fit precision.

We are positioned in a very attractive sweet spot: elevated but not inaccessible. We offer true premium quality and design depth without entering the price territory of traditional luxury houses. This makes us particularly relevant for the modern American woman who seeks investment pieces with longevity, but also versatility and practicality.

Finally, our differentiation is also emotional. Marc Cain represents confidence, optimism, and strength – not logos or overt status signaling. In a market where consumers are becoming more selective and values-driven, authenticity and substance matter more than ever.

As we accelerate in the US, we are not trying to be everything to everyone. Our strength lies in being unmistakably Marc Cain.

How are you balancing owned retail, wholesale partnerships, and showroom strategy to drive scale in the US?

Our approach in the US is not about prioritising one channel over another – it’s about creating a complementary ecosystem where owned retail, wholesale, and showroom strategy each play a distinct and strategic role in driving scale.

Our own store allows us to fully express the Marc Cain universe – from visual merchandising to service culture and assortment depth.

Wholesale partnerships, on the other hand, are essential for reach and regional penetration. The US is geographically vast and highly diverse. Strong department stores and specialty retail partners allow us to access markets where standalone retail would not yet be viable. We work closely with these partners on curated assortments, shop-in-shop concepts, and storytelling to ensure brand consistency, while respecting each retailer’s identity.

Our expanded showroom strategy in New York plays a connective role. The showroom is where strategy meets execution – where we align collection direction, order depth, and delivery cadence with our wholesale partners.

In short, owned retail builds brand authority, wholesale drives scale and visibility, and the showroom enables strategic alignment. The balance is deliberate: controlled brand expression combined with selective high-quality distribution.

Marc Cain spent nearly a decade building in the US through independent speciality stores, then into e-commerce and department stores. How does that foundation shape your next phase of growth?

Our decade-long build through independent speciality stores gave us deep market knowledge and strong, relationship-based distribution in the US. It allowed us to establish brand credibility organically before expanding into e-commerce and department stores.

This phased approach created a solid foundation of loyal customers and retail partners who understand our positioning in the premium-contemporary segment. As we enter the next phase of growth, we are building on that trust and brand equity to scale more strategically, with greater focus on visibility, controlled distribution, and long-term brand elevation.