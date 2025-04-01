Unilever acquires personal care brand Wild

Consumer goods company Unilever has acquired British personal care brand Wild for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Unilever said the acquisition marks another step in optimising its portfolio towards “premium and high growth spaces” as part of its Growth Action Plan 2030.

Launched in the UK in 2020, Wild is a digitally native brand that has built a loyal consumer base through its direct-to-consumer and retail model with its natural and refillable products, including premium deodorants, lip balms, bodywashes and handwashes powered by plant-based ingredients and packaged in unique plastic-free materials.

Unilever adds that Wild’s rapid growth and distinctive premium offering across personal care categories and position as the UK’s number one refillable deodorant brand makes it a “strategic addition” to its existing portfolio of Personal Care brands.

Wild is currently distributed through direct-to-consumer, digital commerce and retail channels, primarily in the UK, Europe, and the US.

Charlie Bowes-Lyon, co-founder of Wild, said: “Joining Unilever marks an exciting new chapter for Wild. Our mission to remove single-use plastic from the bathroom with desirable, innovative personal care products will be hugely strengthened by leveraging Unilever’s expertise, scale and reach to further grow the brand and bring our vision to more consumers.”

Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever Personal Care, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Wild into the Unilever family. The brand’s innovative approach to formulations and packaging, and social-first marketing, has made Wild an unmissably superior brand, and a perfect complement to our Personal Care portfolio. Charlie, Freddy and the team have put consumers at the heart of the brand which is a testament to its success.”