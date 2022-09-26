Unilever CEO to step down next year

The chief executive officer of beauty and wellbeing company Unilever has announced his intention to step down from his position at the end of 2023.

Alan Jope, who is set to retire, has been with the British firm for over 35 years and has served as CEO for almost five years.

The Unilever board of directors has said it will be proceeding with a formal search for Jope’s successor, with consideration towards both internal and external candidates.

In a release, Unilever chairman Nils Andersen said it had seen improved performance, which he claimed was enabled by clear strategic choices and company transformation.

On Jope’s departure, Andersen added: “Alan’s retirement next year will mark the end of a remarkable career with Unilever. Under his leadership, Unilever has made critical changes to its strategy, structure and organisation that position it strongly for success.

“This work continues, and we will thank Alan wholeheartedly for his leadership and contribution to our business when he leaves next year.”

In his statement, Jope said that growth remained the top priority for the group, as he looks to continue focusing on Unilever’s strategy and leveraging its new organisational structure up until he departs.