Unilever to acquire haircare brand K18

Personal care and cosmetics giant Unilever has announced the acquisition of haircare brand K18 in what it said is a continuation of the optimisation of its portfolio towards “higher growth areas”.

The biotech label, founded in 2020 by Suveen Sahib, offers a range of six products that help to address hair damage, allowing for it to be favoured by both consumers and professionals.

Its first molecule, K18Peptide, “mimics the human keratin structure to reverse chemical damage on all hair types in minutes”, a press release read, enabling it to replace complex hair treatments.

In a statement, Vasiliki Petrou, Unilever’s Prestige CEO, said: “We are thrilled to continue to grow our Unilever Prestige portfolio in high growth premium spaces with the addition of K18.

“This acquisition complements our fast-growing portfolio of premium, culturally-relevant consumer brands. What Suveen, Britta and the team have created is a testament to the importance of brands built on unparalleled science, product efficacy and community love.”

In his own comment, Sahib underlined the importance of understanding the biology of the hair in products, adding: “We are elated to join forces with Unilever, who sees the value in our unique biology-first and biotech approach that is more sustainable and efficacious. Our team is proud to join its Prestige beauty business of future forward brands that deliver true impact.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024.