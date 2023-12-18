Unilever to sell Elida Beauty to Yellow Wood

Consumer goods giant Unilever is to sell Q-Tips maker Elida Beauty to Boston-based private equity firm Yellow Wood for an undisclosed sum.

Elida Beauty features more than 20 beauty and personal care brands, including Q-tips, Tigi, Caress, Timotei, Impulse, and Monsavon, and generated around 0.8 billion euros in 2022.

Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever Personal Care, said in a statement: “This marks another step towards the optimisation of our Personal Care portfolio. Our priority is to step up the growth of our Power Brands by investing behind key strategic focus areas, such as driving unmissable brand superiority and scaling multi-year innovations.

"Elida Beauty’s portfolio comprises iconic and classic beauty and personal care brands. I am sure under the new ownership they will continue to prosper and serve consumers across North America and Europe.”

The deal is expected to be completed in mid-2024.

Tad Yanagi, partner of Yellow Wood Partners, added: “We are excited to work with the Elida Beauty team to lead these brands into their next phase of growth and expansion. Consumers around the world love these brands as they are an important part of their daily lives.

“We believe the brands will flourish in the Yellow Wood operating model where our teams will work to build and enhance growth and accessibility.”