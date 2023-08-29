Uniqlo appoints COO to strengthen management and support founder

Japanese retailer Uniqlo has initiated a shift to its leadership team in a bid to support and strengthen its management team amid the brand’s rapid growth.

Tadashi Yanai, the founder of Uniqlo’s parent company Fast Retailing, will be taking on the role of chief executive officer of the brand.

Yanai currently serves as executive director, chairman and president of Uniqlo, however will be passing on the latter role to Daisuke Tsukagoshi, the company’s current director of the board.

In addition, Tsukagoshi will also be taking on the position of chief operating officer, as part of the company’s goal to further strengthen its management structure with a team that brings together managers in each market.

The changes also reflect what the company calls its ‘Zen-in Keiei’ management principle, which refers to the ability to allow every person to participate in decision-making.

In his new position at Uniqlo, Yanai will continue to lead managerial decision-making and business expansion processes, as well as guide the execution of management direction for the entire group in his role as chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing.

The changes will come into effect from September 1, from which time both Yanai and Tsukagoshi will step into their new roles.