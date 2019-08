July 2019 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group decreased by 10 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 10.3 percent.

The company attributed same-store sales decline in July to markedly unseasonal cool weather throughout the month resulting in weaker demand for summer clothing.

During the month under review, the company opened one store in Japan and closed two stores.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo