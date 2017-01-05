Uniqlo December same-store sales decline 5 percent

- Prachi Singh |
-
December 2016 same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan, a part of Fast Retailing Group, decreased by 5 percent year on year while sales at its own stores excluding online sales decreased by 5.9 percent.
Total sales including online sales decreased by 5 percent. The company said, same-store sales declined year on year in December after warm weather in the latter part of the month dampened sales of core winter items.
Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo Japan
