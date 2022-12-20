Uniqlo donates 20.000 Heattech and other winter products to those in need

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is donating 20.000 of its Heattech and other winter products to those in need across the ten European markets it is active in - Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and UK.

Along with the clothes donation, the company is also giving 50.000 euros as financial support mainly to be used for food and necessities. It does so in partnership with eight different NGOs that support people facing hardship. In the past, Uniqlo has worked with Berliner Tafel in Germany, Solidarité Grands Froids in Belgium and Voedselbanken NL in the Netherlands.

In the UK, Uniqlo is partnering with the Trussell Trust, a charity that supports a nationwide network of food banks and provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty. Uniqlo is donating 10.000 euros to the Trussell Trust along with 4,000 Heattech items.

This is not the first time Uniqlo has donated money and Heattech items - last year, the retailer gave away over 50,000 pieces from the Heattech collection to charities throughout Europe.

The donation initiative is part of the company’s mission to stay close to local communities and improve people’s lives through its LifeWear philosophy. Uniqlo employees across Europe will also be able to support local communities through volunteering activities during the winter season, as part of the company’s policy to encourage volunteering twice a year.