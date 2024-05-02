Uniqlo Japan April sales jump by 20.3 percent

April same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 18.9 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 20.3 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a release that same-store sales increased driven by strong sales of summer ranges and other items which were supported by consistently warm weather and buoyant sales of advertised products that matched actual demand.

The company opened five Uniqlo stores in Japan and closed two during the month under review.