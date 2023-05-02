Uniqlo Japan April same-store sales up 1.7 percent

April 2023 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 1.7 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 5.9 percent.

The company said in a release that same-store sales rose in April due to strong sales of inter-season haori-style jackets and new spring summer products that captured the latest fashion trends.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, opened 14 Uniqlo stores in Japan and closed nine during the month under review.