Uniqlo Japan August same-store sales drop by 38.9 percent

August 2021 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, decreased by 38.9 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 37.3 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a statement that same-store sales declined sharply year on year in August due to low summer temperatures, persistently bad weather, including heavy rains, and stronger tendency for consumers to stay at home and avoid going out in the face of Covid-19.

At the end of August, a total of four stores remained temporarily closed and 196 stores were operating shorter working hours due to the pandemic. During the month under review, the company closed three Uniqlo stores in Japan.