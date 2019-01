December 2018 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 5.2 percent year on year while total sales including online sales also increased by 5.2 percent.

The company said in a statement that same-store sales rose year on year in December as cold weather strengthened demand for winter clothing and the company’s year-end bargain sale attracted many customers into the stores.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website