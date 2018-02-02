Uniqlo Japan January same-store sales decline 2.4 percent

January 2018 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, decreased by 2.4 percent while sales at the company’s own stores decreased by 4.2 percent. Total sales including online sales decreased by 2.3 percent.

The company said, despite the record cold weather and strong sales of warm clothing ranges, low inventory of winter items in general resulted in a year-on-year dip in same-store sales for the month of January. Uniqlo Japan closed two stores during the month under review.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website