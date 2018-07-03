Uniqlo Japan June same-store sales drop 4 percent

June 2018 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, decreased by 4 percent year on year. The company said in a statement that sales at the company-owned stores decreased by 4.7 percent and total sales including online sales decreased by 3.6 percent.

The company attributed the decline in same-store sales in June to frequent cool weather dampening demand for summer products. The company closed one store in Japan during the month under review.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website