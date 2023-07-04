Uniqlo Japan: June same store sales drop by 3.4 percent

June 2023 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 3.4 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 0.1 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that same-store sales declined in June. While sales increased in the first half of the month, sales of summer items subsequently struggled following the drop in temperature in the second half of the month.

The company opened one store and close three stores in Japan during the month under review.