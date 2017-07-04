Uniqlo Japan June same-store sales rise 4.1 percent

June 2017 same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 4.1 percent year on year while sales at the company’s directly run stores excluding online sales increased by 2.7 percent. The company said, total sales including online sales increased by 3.8 percent.

Uniqlo has attributed the rise in same-store sales in June to strong sales of product ranges featured in the company’s latest advertising campaigns, such as wireless bras and Dry Stretch Kando Pants.

