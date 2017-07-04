Fashionunited
(advertisement)
 
(advertisement)
    4. Share 
Uniqlo Japan June same-store sales rise 4.1 percent
BUSINESS

Uniqlo Japan June same-store sales rise 4.1 percent

Prachi Singh
|

June 2017 same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 4.1 percent year on year while sales at the company’s directly run stores excluding online sales increased by 2.7 percent. The company said, total sales including online sales increased by 3.8 percent.

Uniqlo has attributed the rise in same-store sales in June to strong sales of product ranges featured in the company’s latest advertising campaigns, such as wireless bras and Dry Stretch Kando Pants.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website
uniqlo japan

Related news

Job of the week

Sales Head - Bengaluru, Chennai

Fashion Job of the WeekThreads India Limited

APPLY NOW

more news

Latest jobs

 

Most read