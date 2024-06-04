Uniqlo Japan May same store sale increase by 8.4 percent

May same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 8.4 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 9.3 percent.

The company part of the Fast Retailing Group attributed the same-store sales growth to buoyant business over the Golden Week holiday and the 40th Uniqlo Thank You Festival, which resulted in strong sales of summer items.

The company closed two stores in Japan during the month under review.