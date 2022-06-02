Uniqlo Japan May same-store sales increase by 17.5 percent

May 2022 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 17.5 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 19.8 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that same-store sales increased sharply year on year in May due to buoyant Golden Week and Uniqlo anniversary sales as well as strong sales primarily of core summer ranges.

Uniqlo closed one store in Japan during the month under review.