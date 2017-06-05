Uniqlo Japan May same-store sales increased 2.4 percent

May 2017 same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan, a part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 2.4 percent, while sales at the company’s directly run stores excluding online sales increased by 1.3 percent. The company said, total sales including online sales increased by 2.2 percent.

Uniqlo Japan said in a media statement that same-store sales rose year on year in May due to successful strategies over the Golden Week holiday and Mother's Day celebration, and strong sales of hot-topic men's Dry Stretch Kando pants and wireless bras. The company closed one store in Japan during the month under review.

