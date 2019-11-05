Uniqlo Japan October same-store sales drop 1.9 percent

October 2019 same-store sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, dropped 1.9 percent including online sales, while the company said in a statement that total sales including online sales decreased by 2.6 percent.

Uniqlo attributed same-store sales decline in October to persistently warm weather throughout the month, the impact of Typhoon Hagibis and heavy rainfall on weekends.

The company opened its first store in India, the Uniqlo Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj in New Delhi on October 4, 2019 and temporarily closed 352 stores when Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan on October 12, 2019. During the month under review, Uniqlo opened eight new stores in Japan and closed five stores.

