Uniqlo Japan October same-store sales improve 16.2 percent

In the month of October, same-store sales including online sales increased by 16.2 percent at Uniqlo Japan, while total sales including online sales increased by 16.5 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that October same-store sales rose considerably due to buoyant sales of fall winter ranges during the consistently cool weather and a successful e-commerce advertising campaign.

At the end of October, a total of four stores remained temporarily closed and 87 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. During the month under review, Uniqlo opened two stores and closed one in Japan.

