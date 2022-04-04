Uniqlo Japan posts 10.7 percent drop in March same-store sales

March 2022 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 10.7 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 7.7 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a release that same-store sales declined year on year in March on subdued sales of spring ranges in the face of cold weather during the month and a lack of newsworthy items.

The company opened six Uniqlo stores and closes two stores in Japan during the month under review.