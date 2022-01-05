Uniqlo Japan posts 11.1 percent drop in December same-store sales

Uniqlo Japan said in a statement that December same-store sales including online sales decreased by 11.1 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 8.2 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, added that sales of cold-weather clothing struggled in December after temperatures remained high through the fourth week of the month. While revenue increased in the final week of December due to a drop in temperature and a strong year-end sale, revenue for the month as a whole declined year on year.

At the end of December, a total of four Uniqlo stores in Japan remained temporarily closed due to Covid-19, while the company closed one store during the month under review.