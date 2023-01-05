Uniqlo Japan posts 16.9 percent rise in December same-store sales

December same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 16.9 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 20.7 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a release that same-store sales significantly increased year on year in December due to strong sales primarily of winter clothing as the weather remained cold throughout the month.

The company also witnessed strong sales over the year-end holiday period.