Uniqlo Japan posts 2.3 percent rise in January sales

January 2024 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 0.4 percent, while total sales including online sales increased by 2.3 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that owing to higher-than-usual temperatures throughout the month, same-store sales expanded slightly in January on the back of favourable sales of winter clothing that can be worn through the start of spring and favourable sales of new spring products.

Uniqlo closed eight stores in Japan during the month under review.