  • Home
  • News
  • Business
  • Uniqlo Japan posts 3.8 percent drop in November same-store sales

Uniqlo Japan posts 3.8 percent drop in November same-store sales

By Prachi Singh

5 Dec 2022

Business

Image: Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

November same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 3.8 percent, while total sales including online sales decreased by 0.8 percent.

The company said that same-store sales declined in November due to sluggish demand for cold-weather clothing during what proved to be a consistently warm month and the absence of similar collaborative products to last year’s +J Collection and other joint items.

The company opened two stores in Japan during the month under review.

Fast Retailing Group
uniqlo Japan