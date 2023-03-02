Uniqlo Japan posts February same-store sales increase of 21.3 percent

February 2023 same-store sales including online sales increased by 21.3 percent at Uniqlo Japan, while total sales including online sales increased by 25.5 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, attributed same-store sales growth in February to favourable sales of spring ranges, which were supported by consistently warm weather.

The company added that positive launches of products that satisfied new lifestyle needs also supported the sales increase during the month under review.