Uniqlo Japan posts marginal improvement in July same-store sales

July 2021 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 0.1 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 2 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement, same-store sales rose slightly year on year in July thanks to favourable seasonal weather, with summer ranges selling strongly as temperatures remained high throughout the month.

At the end of July, the company added, a total of six stores remained temporarily closed and 143 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. The company closed one store in Japan during the month under review.