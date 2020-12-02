Uniqlo Japan posts marginal rise in November same-store sales

November same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, increased by 0.5 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 0.8 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that same-store sales rose slightly for the month of November overall after extremely strong sales in the early part of the month were later offset by warm weather over the Uniqlo anniversary sale, which dampened sales of core fall/winter ranges.

At the end of November, the company added, five stores remained temporarily closed and 81 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19.

Picture:Facebook/Uniqlo