Uniqlo Japan posts same-store sales increase of 12.8 percent

October same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 12.8 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 17 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, attributed the increase in same-store sales in October to strong sales of fall winter products after the temperature started to drop from the beginning of the month.

During the month of October, the company opened nine stores in Japan and closed seven stores.