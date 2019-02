For the month of January 2019, Uniqlo Japan reported 1 percent drop in same-store sales including online sales while total sales including online sales decreased by 0.9 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a statement that same-store sales held steady year on year in January driven by buoyant sales of winter items.

The company closed five stores in Japan during the month under review.

