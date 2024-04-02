Uniqlo Japan reports decline in March same-store sales

In the month of March same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 1.5 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 1 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said in a release that same-store sales contracted in March as sales of spring items struggled to gain momentum in the face of persistently cold weather throughout the month.

The company closed eight Uniqlo stores and opened five stores in Japan during the month under review.