Uniqlo Japan sales decline by 57.7 percent in April

Uniqlo Japan April same-store sales including online sales decreased by 56.5 percent at Uniqlo Japan, while total sales including online sales decreased by 57.7 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a statement that same-store sales declined significantly year on year in April and customer visits dropped sharply, adversely impacted by the temporarily closure or reduction in operating hours at more of the stores, and consumers deciding to stay at home to combat Covid-19.

In April, the company added, a maximum of 299 stores operated shorter opening hours and 311 stores were temporarily closed due to Covid-19.

