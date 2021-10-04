Uniqlo Japan September same-store sales drop by 19.1 percent

September 2021 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan decreased by 19.1 percent year on year while total sales including online sales decreased by 19.8 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, said that same-store sales decreased year on year in September, while sales primarily of fall items proved strong in the early part of the month as the weather turned cooler. However, sales subsequently struggled after temperatures rose again from the middle of the month onward.

At the end of September, a total of six stores remained temporarily closed and 56 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. During the month under review, the company opened seven Uniqlo stores and closed nine in Japan.