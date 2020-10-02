Uniqlo Japan September same-store sales up 10 percent

September 2020 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 10 percent while total sales including online sales increased by 10.4 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said that September witnessed double-digit year-on-year growth in same-store sales as continued hot weather through the middle of the month resulted in strong sales of summer ranges, and products designed to fulfill recent stay-at-home needs and AIRism masks also sold well.

At the end of September, the company added that a total of four stores remained temporarily closed and 90 stores were operating shorter working hours due to Covid-19. The company opened three stores and closed four during the month under review.