Uniqlo Japan September same-store sales up 11 percent

September 2022 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan increased by 11 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 14.1 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group, attributed this same-store sales increase in September to the drop in temperature from the latter half of the month boosting strong sales of fall winter clothing ranges.

The company opened three Uniqlo stores and closed two during the month under review.