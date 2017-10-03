Uniqlo Japan September same-store sales up 6.3 percent

September 2017 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 6.3 percent year on year while sales at its own stores increased by 5.5 percent. The company said, total sales including online sales increased by 6.9 percent.

Uniqlo attributed the increase in same-store sales in September to cool weather throughout the month and strong advertising campaigns that helped generate favorable sales of fall/winter items. The company four Uniqlo stores and closed two stores in Japan during the month under review.

On September 20, the group also opened its first Uniqlo Passeig de Gràcia Store, in Barcelona, Spain.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website