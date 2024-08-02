Uniqlo Japan’s July same-store sales increase by 8.1 percent

Uniqlo Japan’s July same-store sales including online sales increased by 8.1 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 9.6 percent.

The company, part of the Fast Retailing Group said in a release that the same-store sales increased in July as persistently hot weather boosted sales of summer items, and new products also sold well.

During the month under review, Uniqlo opened one store and closed one in Japan.