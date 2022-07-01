Uniqlo launches campaign encouraging consumer participation in sustainable practices

Global retailer Uniqlo has announced the launch of a new campaign aiming to support more circular and sustainable consumer practices and raise awareness for environmental issues, such as ocean pollution.

Kicking off in Japan on July 1, the international ‘Power of Clothing’ campaign will include two main initiatives hosted via Uniqlo stores, online and offline.

‘Buy and Join’ will see its parent company Fast Retailing donate up to one million dollars from the profits of a select collection of 100 percent recycled material clothing, some complete with a Doraemon motif, or its Blue Cycle jeans. The funding will go towards Nippon Foundation, supporting the organisation’s efforts to reduce ocean waste.

Additionally, its ‘Learn and Join’ initiative includes the launch of a dedicated website through which visitors can learn more about environmental issues and how to take action. Uniqlo’s global ambassadors have each participated in the campaign through a video outlining sustainability focus areas. Special content also highlights ocean-related issues, with talks by oceanographers and environmental specialists.